Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny arrested for dancing outside Salman and Shah Rukh Khan’s residence

The makers of Bhangra Paa Le recently announced that the film will hit the theatres on the 3rd of January 2020. In a bid to promote the film, lead pair Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillion held a flashmob outside Bollywood superstars Salman and Shah Rukh Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai.
It didn’t take long for fans to flock the area, calling the cops to clear it out. In a video shared by the paparazzi, the duo can be seen getting arrested and taken away by the police. However, it was later revealed that the act was all a part of the promotion.
The eccentric trailer of the Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon starrer was released earlier, and has already gained a good response from the audience and also the film fraternity.
With the young audience demanding more for dance-oriented films, RSVP's new film is sure to give dancing goals with a complete Punjabi tadka.
Produced by RSVP Bhangra Paa Le is directed by Sneha Taurani.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)