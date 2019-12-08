Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny arrested for dancing outside Salman and Shah Rukh Khan’s residence

The makers of Bhangra Paa Le recently announced that the film will hit the theatres on the 3rd of January 2020. In a bid to promote the film, lead pair Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillion held a flashmob outside Bollywood superstars Salman and Shah Rukh Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

It didn’t take long for fans to flock the area, calling the cops to clear it out. In a video shared by the paparazzi, the duo can be seen getting arrested and taken away by the police. However, it was later revealed that the act was all a part of the promotion.