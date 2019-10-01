Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s Karan Arjun song recreated in Sunny Kaushal’s 'Bhangra Paa Le'

Ronnie Screwvala‘s RSVP is coming up with the dance franchise’ Bhangra Paa Le with Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon in the leading roles. The trailer of the film dropped on Monday. RSVP’s new film is sure to give dancing goals with a complete Punjabitadka. Now, we hear that the film has a song recreated from Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan‘s Karan Arjun.

The Rakesh Roshan directorial starring the two Khans was a super success. Years later, the song is making its way to Bhangra Paa Le as Sneha Taurani makes her directorial debut with this film. The premise of the song is that Sunny Kaushal’s character Jaggi and Ruksar’s character Simi are rivals in college and this song appears as Jaggi works hard to form a team for the international championship. They adapted the song completely in the film so they hoping it will get the audiences grooving.

Produced by RSVP, Bhangra Paa Le will be directed by Sneha Taurani starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon. The film is releasing on November 1, 2019.