 Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu Watch Ind Vs NZ Semi-Final At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu Watch Ind Vs NZ Semi-Final At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (PHOTOS)

Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu Watch Ind Vs NZ Semi-Final At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (PHOTOS)

Many Bollywood celebrities arrived at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to witness the India Vs New Zealand match.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
article-image

On Wednesday, many Bollywood celebrities arrived at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to witness the India Vs New Zealand semi-final ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match. Earlier, Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and John Abraham were spotted at the stadium.

Now, other stars like Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Kunal Kemmu, and his wife Soha Ali Khan were seen at the stadium cheering for Team India.

Check it out:

Read Also
IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham Join Ranbir Kapoor At...
article-image

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of Sam Bahadur, which is slated to release on December 1, 2023, and is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. It is slated to clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office.

Next, he has Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Vicky will also feature in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

Shahid, on the other hand, was last seen in Bloody Daddy alongside Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena. He also has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release in 2024.

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Kanjoos Makhichoos, which was based on the famous Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. It also starred Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta and Raju Srivastava, among others.

Read Also
Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Anushka Sharma Cheers for Virat Kohli During Ind Vs Nz Semi-Final At...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alia Bhatt Exudes Glamour In Brown Sequinned Dress On Koffee With Karan 8

Alia Bhatt Exudes Glamour In Brown Sequinned Dress On Koffee With Karan 8

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Wedding Anniversary: Presenting The Couple's Happiest Pictures Together

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Wedding Anniversary: Presenting The Couple's Happiest Pictures Together

FilmyMeet: A Hub of Entertainment But Illegal; Legal Ways To Watch Movies Online For Free

FilmyMeet: A Hub of Entertainment But Illegal; Legal Ways To Watch Movies Online For Free

PHOTO: Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Name Their Daughter Navya, Host Baby Naming Ceremony

PHOTO: Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Name Their Daughter Navya, Host Baby Naming Ceremony

Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu Watch Ind Vs NZ Semi-Final At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium...

Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu Watch Ind Vs NZ Semi-Final At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium...