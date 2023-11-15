Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu Watch Ind Vs NZ Semi-Final At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (PHOTOS)

On Wednesday, many Bollywood celebrities arrived at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to witness the India Vs New Zealand semi-final ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match. Earlier, Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and John Abraham were spotted at the stadium.

Now, other stars like Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Kunal Kemmu, and his wife Soha Ali Khan were seen at the stadium cheering for Team India.

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of Sam Bahadur, which is slated to release on December 1, 2023, and is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. It is slated to clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office.

Next, he has Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Vicky will also feature in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

Shahid, on the other hand, was last seen in Bloody Daddy alongside Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena. He also has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release in 2024.

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Kanjoos Makhichoos, which was based on the famous Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. It also starred Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta and Raju Srivastava, among others.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)