 IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham Join Ranbir Kapoor At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham Join Ranbir Kapoor At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (PHOTOS)

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham Join Ranbir Kapoor At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (PHOTOS)

The World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand is taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image

The World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand is currently taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India won the toss and decided to bat first. Earlier today, Ranbir Kapoor was seen arriving at the stadium to extend his support to India and witness the clash.

Lovebirds Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and John Abraham were also seen at the Wankhede Stadium to watch India Vs New Zealand. They were seen seated next to Ranbir Kapoor, who was seen wearing India's jersey.

Check it out:

Read Also
Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Anushka Sharma Cheers for Virat Kohli During Ind Vs Nz Semi-Final At...
article-image

In the photos, Kiara and Sidharth were seen twinning in white outfits, John wore a black T-shirt at the stadium.

Earlier today, Sidharth and Kiara returned from Delhi to Mumbai after celebrating their first Diwali post-marriage together. The Student Of The Year actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with his wife. He wrote, "My love With her light."

On the work front, Kiara, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Kathawith Kartik Aaryan, will star next in Game Changer and War 2.

Sidharth, on the other hand, has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead, which is scheduled for theatrical release on 15 March 2024. He is also making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

John has The Diplomat, Tehran, Tariq and Vedaa in his pipeline.

Read Also
VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor Arrives At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium To Watch Ind Vs NZ Semi-Final
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham Join Ranbir Kapoor At...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham Join Ranbir Kapoor At...

Nana Patekar’s Viral Slapping Video NOT Real, Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Reveals The Truth 

Nana Patekar’s Viral Slapping Video NOT Real, Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Reveals The Truth 

Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Anushka Sharma Cheers for Virat Kohli During Ind Vs Nz Semi-Final At...

Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Anushka Sharma Cheers for Virat Kohli During Ind Vs Nz Semi-Final At...

Who Is Harsh Sagar? All You Need To Know About Diana Penty's Boyfriend & Diamond Merchant

Who Is Harsh Sagar? All You Need To Know About Diana Penty's Boyfriend & Diamond Merchant

VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor Arrives At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium To Watch Ind Vs NZ Semi-Final

VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor Arrives At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium To Watch Ind Vs NZ Semi-Final