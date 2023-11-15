IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham Join Ranbir Kapoor At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (PHOTOS)

The World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand is currently taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India won the toss and decided to bat first. Earlier today, Ranbir Kapoor was seen arriving at the stadium to extend his support to India and witness the clash.

Lovebirds Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and John Abraham were also seen at the Wankhede Stadium to watch India Vs New Zealand. They were seen seated next to Ranbir Kapoor, who was seen wearing India's jersey.

Check it out:

In the photos, Kiara and Sidharth were seen twinning in white outfits, John wore a black T-shirt at the stadium.

Earlier today, Sidharth and Kiara returned from Delhi to Mumbai after celebrating their first Diwali post-marriage together. The Student Of The Year actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with his wife. He wrote, "My love With her light."

On the work front, Kiara, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Kathawith Kartik Aaryan, will star next in Game Changer and War 2.

Sidharth, on the other hand, has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead, which is scheduled for theatrical release on 15 March 2024. He is also making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

John has The Diplomat, Tehran, Tariq and Vedaa in his pipeline.

