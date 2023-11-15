Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Anushka Sharma Cheers for Virat Kohli During Ind Vs Nz Semi-Final At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Anushka Sharma has turned cheerleader to her husband, crickter Virat Kohli as she arrived at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to support her husband as she watches India Vs New Zealand's semi-final match.

In the photos, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is seen wearing a floral printed dress.Anushka has been spotted attending almost all the matches of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Check it out:

Anushka Sharma is reportedly expecting her second baby with Virat Kohli after Vamika, who was born on January 11, 2021.

The couple has not yet confirmed the news, but recently she was seen with a baby bump after she made an appearance with Virat at Team India's Diwali celebration on November 11. The Band Baaja Baaraat actress was seen hiding her baby bump with her dupatta amid the pregnancy rumours.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot on 11th December 2017, at a lavish 800-year-old villa in Tuscany, Italy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Later, she made a cameo appearance in Qala.

Next, she has Chakda 'Xpress in her pipeline. She will play the role of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. The film also stars Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, Mahesh Thakur in lead roles. It is slated to release on Netflix.

