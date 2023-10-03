Vicky Kaushal & Rashmika Mandanna To Star In Laxman Utekar's Chaava, To Release In 2024 | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to collaborate on the big screen in director Laxman Utekar's next film. Titled Chaava, the film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

On Tuesday, Maddock Films announced its upcoming slate of theatrical releases in which they shared the release date of Chaava. Further details about the film are still awaited.

Vicky has previously worked with Utekar in the film ' Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which also starred actor Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

Apart from this, the makers also announced the release date of the films like Happy Teacher's Day, actor Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's next romantic film, Stree 2, Ekkis, Munjya, Tehran, Sky Force, Vampires of Vijaynagar, and Diler. Taking to Instagram, production house Maddock Films shared a picture and announced the release date of the films

Happy Teachers Day starring Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur will be released on October 27, 2023; Shahid and Kriti's next will hit the theatres on February 9, 2024; Munjya starring Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh is slated to release on March 29, 2024; Tehran starring John Abraham and Manushi Chillar will hit the theatres on April 26, 2024; much awaited Stree 2 starring RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor on August 30, 2024.

Akshay Kumar's Sky Force on October 2, 2024; Vicky, Rashmika's Chaava on December 6, 2024; Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda Ekkis on January 10, 2025; Vampires of Vijaynagar on February 14, 2025, and Diler on April 10, 2025.

Previously Vicky and Rashmika have worked together in advertisements and Chaava marks their first big-screen collaboration.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be next seen in director Meghna Gulzar's next Sam Bahadur and in an upcoming untitled film with Tripti Dimri.

Rashmika, on the other hand, will be seen in â?~Animalâ?T opposite Ranbir Kapoor and in the Pan-India film, Pushpa 2.

