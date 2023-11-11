Vicky Kaushal Attends Diwali Bash With Sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif As Wife Katrina Gives It A Miss (WATCH) |

Bollywood power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently busy with their upcoming projects to be released soon. Katrina has Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas, while Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur. Given their busy schedules, the two have been attending Diwali parties separately even though fans are craving to see them grace an occasion together.

On Friday evening, Vicky attended Kabir Khan's Diwali party. Kabir is a close friend of the couple. He directed the 2015 film Phantom starring Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan. Vicky was accompanied by sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif since Katrina gave it a miss. He was joined by his brother Sunny Kaushal, and his rumoured girlfriend and actress Sharvari Wagh.

Check out the video below.

Last week, Katrina attended Kumar Taurani’s Diwali bash. She looked bespoke in a Sabyasachi lehenga.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna after Raazi. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in director Anand Tiwari's upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024. He also has director Laxman Utekar's next Chaava opposite Rashmika Mandanna which will hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

Katrina has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan which will release on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also features Emraan Hashmi in a negative role. The third installment shows Tiger trying to save his family and the country from a ruthless enemy.

