Vicky Jain Praises Ankita Lokhande After His Mom Says She 'Ruined Family's Name': 'You Did Jains' & Lokhandes' Proud'

Ankita Lokhande was the fourth finalist to be eliminated after Arun Mashettey in the Bigg Boss 17 finale. This came as a shock to many of her fans. On Monday, Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain took to his social media handle and penned an appreciation note to his wife after she lost Bigg Boss 17.

Sharing pictures from the grand finale, Jain wrote, "Ankita, you did the Jains’ & the Lokhandes’ proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai you were the best and I’m sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye."

During the grand finale episode, Ankita's mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain, made yet another controversial statement about the actress. Salman Khan asked Lokhande and Ranjana to make vows to each other.

After the actress made promises, Ranjana stated that Ankita should promise to never take part in the show ‘jahan parivaar ki izzat mitti mein mil jaae (where you spoil the family's name).’ Reacting to this, the Pavitra Rishta actress said, “I am a part of this industry, mumma. I am proud of it."

After the Bigg Boss 17 loss, Lokhande also penned a note on her Instagram handle and wrote, "A journey to be remembered & cherished forever! Thank you @beingsalmankhan for your kind words. Thank you @officialjiocinema @colorstv @endemolshineind for giving me this opportunity."

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek Kumar was announced as the runner-up.