WATCH: Ankita Lokhande Gets Mobbed Post Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, Refuses To Interact With Media

One of the biggest names inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita Lokhande, was evicted just minutes before the winner's name was announced and ended up as the third runner up of the controversial reality show. Post the grand finale, she was seen leaving the sets without any interaction and while at it, she was mobbed by her fans and the media.

Several videos of Ankita leaving the sets of Bigg Boss 17 have now gone viral on the internet in which she can be seen getting mobbed and hounded as she made her way to her car along with her mother. The actress looked visibly tired and distressed and as the paps shot questions at her regarding the game, she refused to entertain any of them.

Not just that, but unlike other contestants, Ankita did not even address the media stationed outside the Bigg Boss 17 house, which is usually a norm post the grand finale every year.

Ankita was seen leaving the venue with her mother and aunt in a separate car without husband Vicky Jain. His mother and sister-in-law were seen taking off from the sets in another car after a few minutes.

Ankita was one of the Top 5 contestants on Bigg Boss 17, however, she received fewer votes than Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui, and was thus eliminated on the finale night. Post her eviction, host Salman Khan too was seen expressing shock and he said that he was hoping to see her as one of the two ultimate finalists.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui emerged to be the winner of Bigg Boss 17, and he took home a prize money of Rs 50 lakh, along with a swanky new car easily worth over Rs 13 lakh. Abhishek Kumar ended up being the first runner up, while Mannara Chopra was declared the second runner up.