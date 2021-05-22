Veteran music director Raamlaxman dies due to cardiac arrest

Veteran Bollywood music director Raamlaxman, best known for his work on Rajshri Productions' blockbuster movies -- Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath Saath Hain -- died due to a cardiac arrest. He was 78. The composer, whose real name was Vijay Patil, passed away at his residence in Nagpur in the early hours of Saturday, his son Amar said.
“He had taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, six days ago. There was no problem at that time... But when he came home he developed weakness. His parameters were dropping. Doctors were attending at home. He passed away at around 2 am on Saturday. He had a cardiac arrest," Amar said.
Patil, known by cinema aficionados as 'Laxman' of duo composers "Raam-Laxman", started his journey in films with Marathi actor-comedian Dada Kondke's 1975 film "Pandu Hawaldar".
He gave the music for the movie with his collaborator Surendra under the name Raam-Laxman. Surendra passed away in 1976, but Patil continued to compose under the same name, slightly changing it to Raamlaxman.
