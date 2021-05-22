Veteran music director Raamlaxman dies due to cardiac arrest

Veteran Bollywood music director Raamlaxman, best known for his work on Rajshri Productions' blockbuster movies -- Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath Saath Hain -- died due to a cardiac arrest. He was 78. The composer, whose real name was Vijay Patil, passed away at his residence in Nagpur in the early hours of Saturday, his son Amar said.

“He had taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, six days ago. There was no problem at that time... But when he came home he developed weakness. His parameters were dropping. Doctors were attending at home. He passed away at around 2 am on Saturday. He had a cardiac arrest," Amar said.