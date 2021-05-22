Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit mourn the demise of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' music director Raam Laxman

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene on Saturday expressed grief on the demise of popular music composer Vijay Patil, who was known as Laxman of the music composer duo Raam Laxman.

Vijay passed away on Saturday reportedly due to a heart attack at his residence in Nagpur. He was 78.

Salman took to his Twitter handle and extended his heartfelt condolences on the veteran composer's demise.

The megastar highlighted Vijay's contribution to his successful movies by stating, "Ram Laxman, music director of my successful films like maine pyaar kiya, patthar ke phool, hum saath saath hain, hum apke hain kaun has sadly passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the bereaved family."