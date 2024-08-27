 Veteran Malayalam Director M Mohan Dies In Kochi At 76
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVeteran Malayalam Director M Mohan Dies In Kochi At 76

Veteran Malayalam Director M Mohan Dies In Kochi At 76

The 76-year-old filmmaker had been ailing for a while and he breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
article-image

Ace Malayalam film director M. Mohan breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday. Known for his films in the 1980s which are talked about even now, the 76-year-old filmmaker had been ailing for a while.

The highlight of all his films was that he banked on ordinary actors and their acting talents to take the films to the hearts of the family audience.

In a directorial career that started in 1978 and came to an end in 1999, he had done around 25 Malayalam films, most of which were received well at the box office. His notable films include Pakshe, Isabella, Oru Katha Oru Nunnakkatha, Idavela, Vida Parayum Munpe, Randu Penkuttikal and Shalini Ente Koottukari.

Read Also
'Asked About Transgender Pleasure': Malayalam Trans Actress Anjali Ameer Recalls Reporting Suraj...
article-image

He was equally gifted in scripting and he began his career under legends like Krishnan Nair, Padmarajan, and was largely instrumental in turning Innocent, his neighbour, from a producer to an actor. Innocent later went on to be the most popular comedian and character artiste and this star status enabled him to win as a CPI-M candidate from the Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat in 2014, when he trounced Congress veteran P. C. Chacko but lost to Benny Behanan at the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

FPJ Shorts
Monkey's Adorable Reaction To People Singing Lord Rama Bhajans At Food Stall Goes Viral
Monkey's Adorable Reaction To People Singing Lord Rama Bhajans At Food Stall Goes Viral
Indian Residential Real Estate Market Grows 29% in FY24; Mumbai Sees 20.4% Increase In Sales
Indian Residential Real Estate Market Grows 29% in FY24; Mumbai Sees 20.4% Increase In Sales
Is Red Wine Truly Good For Your Heart? Know Myths And Facts
Is Red Wine Truly Good For Your Heart? Know Myths And Facts
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: HC Asks Session Court To Decide On Shiv Sena Leader’s Pre-arrest Bail Plea In Complaint Filed By Woman Journalist
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: HC Asks Session Court To Decide On Shiv Sena Leader’s Pre-arrest Bail Plea In Complaint Filed By Woman Journalist

Innocent passed away last year after battling cancer. Yesteryear's actress Jalaja, who acted in several films of Mohan, said: "He shone well when there were no superstars in the industry and gave a lot of importance to the finer aspects of filmmaking, especially the story. The songs in his films still render very close to many and even now I am asked about it by people."

Read Also
Innocent, Mamukkoya, Poojappura Ravi: Malayalam Cinema's Biggest Losses In 2023, So Far
article-image

Whenever Mohan joined hands with acclaimed screenwriter John Paul, the end result was a box office hit. Another aspect of his films was that it was a mixture of both art and commercial ones, carefully and tactfully woven into the script. His last rites will be held on Wednesday in his home district Ernakulam, after his son arrives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Usha Uthup Recalls Starting Singing Career In A Nightclub: 'I Was Skepticism Due To My Appearance'

Usha Uthup Recalls Starting Singing Career In A Nightclub: 'I Was Skepticism Due To My Appearance'

Fly Me To The Moon: When & Where To Watch Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum's Film

Fly Me To The Moon: When & Where To Watch Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum's Film

Veteran Malayalam Director M Mohan Dies In Kochi At 76

Veteran Malayalam Director M Mohan Dies In Kochi At 76

'I Was Petrified Of Him': Patralekhaa Recalls Rejecting Music Video With Rajkummar Rao After...

'I Was Petrified Of Him': Patralekhaa Recalls Rejecting Music Video With Rajkummar Rao After...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira To Face Pressure Of Embracing Motherhood, Poddars To Have...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira To Face Pressure Of Embracing Motherhood, Poddars To Have...