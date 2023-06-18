Innocent, Mamukkoya, Poojappura Ravi: Malayalam Cinema's Biggest Losses In 2023, So Far

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023
In recent months, Malayalam cinema has been hit by colossal losses, one after another. Let's take a moment to grieve their unfortunate demises
Innocent - Much loved actor and politician Innocent Vareed Thekkethala mononymously known as Innocent, passed away in a private hospital in Kochi on March 26, 2023. He was 75
Mamukkoya - Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, who collapsed on a football field in Kerala on April 24, passed away two days later on April 26, 2023. He was 76
Poojappura Ravi - Following age-related illness, the cinema legend breathed his last on June 18, 2023 at his Marayur residence in Idukki
Harish Pengan - Popular actor Harish Pengan passed away in Kochi on May 30, 2023 at 49. He was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment at a private hospital
Kollam Sudhir - The 39-year old actor died on the spot in an unfortunate car crash on June 5, 2023. The said car reportedly collided with a goods carrier near Kaipamangalam in Thrissur
Kazan Khan - Popular actor who played pivotal parts in Malayalam and Tamil films, Khan passed away on June 12, 2023 following a heart attack
Subi Suresh - At just 41, TV anchor and actress Suresh passed away on February 22, 2023, following liver-related ailments
Joseph Manu James - The young director passed away at the age of 31, just days before the release of his debut film 'Nancy Rani'. He was undergoing treatment for hepatitis, but he succumbed to it on February 24, 2023
