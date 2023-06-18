Veteran Malayalam Actor Poojappura Ravi Of Kalanilyam Fame, Passes Away At 86

Veteran actor Raveendran Nair, who became popular as Poojappura Ravi breathed his last on June 18, 2023 at his Marayur residence in Idukki district. Aged 86, the revered actor was suffering from age-related ailments. Nair adopted his stage Poojappura, which is his home town based in Thiruvananthapuram.

Having began his career with theatre, Ravi performed alongside theatre legends Mala Aravindan and Alumoodan, actors who eventually added heft to the credentials of comedy in Malayalam cinema. Some of Ravi's notable performances in the early stages of his career include Mutharamkunnu PO, Poochaykkoru Mukkuthi, Love in Singapore, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu and Kadathanadan Ambadi.

A needed appearance in almost every film directed by Priyadarshan, Ravi acquired statewide alongside the likes of Kuthiravattom Pappu and Jagathy Sreekumar.

At the fag end of his life, the actor shifted to Marayur, Idukki to spend his remainder days. His beloved wife Thankamma had predeceased him, hence he stayed at Marayur with his children and grandchildren. He forsake the world of illusions and friendships and chose solitude.

He is survived by his daughter Lakshmi, son Hari, and his grandchildren.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief at the actor's sudden loss. He shared, “Condolences on the demise of famous actor Poojappura Ravi. He entered the field of art by conquering the minds of dramatists. He, who has fans all over Angolam in Kerala, was famous through movies and through the expression of comedy characters in his childhood. Poojappura Ravi was the owner of an expressive acting style. Poojappura Ravi's demise is a great loss for the art-cultural field in general. Joining the family and colleagues in their grief.”

In an illustrious career spanning over five decades, the actor has shared screen space with every renowned name of Malayalam cinema including Prem Nazir, Sathyan, Jayan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and Tovino Thomas. His last film was with Thomas titled, Guppy and Darvinte Parinamam with Prithviraj.