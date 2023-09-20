‘Now, Movie Promotions..’: Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Anurag Thakur For Inviting Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill To New Parliament | Photos by ANI

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has taken a dig at several Bollywood celebrities visiting the new Parliament building. On September 20 (Wednesday), actresses Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi visited Parliament amid the promotions of their upcoming film Thank You For Coming.

Several videos and pictures of the celebs have also surfaced online. They also lauded the Women's Reservation Bill and interacted with Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, while at the Parliament.

Priyanka Chaturvedi took to her official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and reacted to the actresses' visit to the Parliament. She wrote, "Now we have movie promotions happening in the parliament too. All that is left to do is for I&B ministry to tweet and promote their upcoming movie Thank you for Coming 🤭Very krantikari."

Several visuals showed the actresses taking a tour of the new Parliament building in Delhi and they heaped praise on the state-of-art construction. All of them wore sarees.

They also interacted with media persons gathered outside and stated how the new Parliament building highlighted the culture and rich history of the country.

On September 19, actresses Kangana Ranaut and Esha Deol and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary also visited the Parliament.

About their upcoming film Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming is helmed by producer Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani. It is touted to be a "chick-flick" which taps the chatter around female pleasure and orgasm.

The film recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where the team of the film received a standing ovation.

