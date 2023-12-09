Vatsal Sheth Reminisces His School Days At FPJ’s Mumbai Schools Survey Awards 2023 |

The Free Press Journal conducted its second edition of the Mumbai Schools Survey Awards On Thursday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Worli to celebrate the achievements of the city's education leaders. Around 200 schools from various parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) participated in the survey of which 96 were chosen after a thorough analysis by the jury members hailing from the education sector. The winners were awarded for excelling in various domains such as learning and curriculum, sports education and extracurricular activities, tech-savvy teaching, inclusive classrooms, and future-readiness and upskilling.

Actor Vatsal Sheth, who rose to fame with television shows like Just Mohabbat, and Ek Hasina Thi, and films like Taarzan: The Wonder Car, and the recent Adipurush, graced the event as an alumnus to present the award to Utpal Shanghvi Global School for Learning and Curriculum.

As Vatsal took centre stage, he was asked about his core memories from his school days, to which he said, “Well, the only memories I have are from my school. I don't have memories from my college. All of my best friends to date are from school. I don't know where to start from, the school canteen, to picnics and we used to have summer camps.”

Vatsal, who intended to be a software engineer shared that his favourite subject in school was computers. “Very fortunate that my school was one of the first schools in the whole country to get computers when they were introduced.”

Vatsal welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with Ishita Dutta in July this year. The actor says that being a parent he understands the importance of choosing the right school for your kid. He avers, “I have to thank my parents that they put me in Utpal Sanghvi because I've had some amazing memories and all the lessons from my school have shaped who I am today. So yes, it's very important to be in the right school but, you never know what is the right or wrong school. You have to be very optimistic. But as a parent now I understand. I'm talking to other parents about which school, which board now, there are so many things, So it's a little confusing but I think we'll get there.”

Sharing a message for students, Vatsal concludes, “School life is the best life. School memories are the best memories you will ever have and make. So live in your present and make the most of it. Never miss a day of your school, trust me you will regret it when you grow up.”