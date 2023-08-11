 Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth Name Their Baby 'Vaayu Sheth' In A Traditional Gujarati Ceremony
Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth Name Their Baby 'Vaayu Sheth' In A Traditional Gujarati Ceremony

The video of Vaayu Sheth's 'Naam Karan' ceremony captured the essence of Gujarati traditions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
article-image

Embracing the warmth of tradition and family, B-town couple Ishita Dutta & Vatsal Sheth welcomed their baby boy into the world with a heartwarming naming ceremony.

The couple, known for their endearing presence in the entertainment industry, introduced their little one to the world as 'Vaayu Sheth' in a cherished Gujarati ritual.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ishita Dutta delighted fans with a glimpse into the joyful event. The video of the 'Naam Karan' ceremony captured the essence of Gujarati traditions. A heartwarming sight unfolded as the elder women of the family gathered, cradling the baby in a cloth or blanket swing. The child's bua, or elder sister, sang the soulful folk song 'Holi Jodi peepal paan', a traditional ritual to bestow a name upon the newborn.

article-image

Ishita, radiating maternal happiness, carried her little one into the hall where the ceremony was held.

The blanket swing was held by the collective love of the family's ladies. With the song's melody weaving through the air, the couple joyfully revealed their son's name - 'Vaayu Sheth'.

article-image

Ishita Dutta had earlier shared her journey to motherhood, including a few false alarms before the actual labour.

She reminisced, "Finally it was time, with Vatty hearing me throughout.. finally, he was here." The couple's hospital celebration was a testament to the love surrounding them, as was their joyous homecoming with their little one.

In an update on her new phase of life, Ishita humorously shared, "Welcome to my mom-life."

She expressed her delight in savoring simple joys like a cup of tea, postpartum laddoos, and endless cuddles with her baby. Vatsal Sheth's unwavering support shone through as he ensured Ishita found moments of relaxation in their bustling days.

article-image

Gadar 2 Review: Sunny Deol’s Film Is A Worthy Sequel That Is High On Nostalgia & Drama

AR Rahman Reveals He Rejected Moving To Mumbai Due to 'Underworld Mafia Culture'

OMG 2 Review: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi’s Film Offers Preachy Sex Education Sans Humour And...

Video: Akshay Kumar's Fans Pour Milk On OMG 2 Poster At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy

WATCH: BTS' V Unleashes A Storm Of Emotions In 'Rainy Days' Music Video

