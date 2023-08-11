Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth Name Their Baby 'Vaayu Sheth' In A Traditional Gujarati Ceremony

Embracing the warmth of tradition and family, B-town couple Ishita Dutta & Vatsal Sheth welcomed their baby boy into the world with a heartwarming naming ceremony.

The couple, known for their endearing presence in the entertainment industry, introduced their little one to the world as 'Vaayu Sheth' in a cherished Gujarati ritual.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ishita Dutta delighted fans with a glimpse into the joyful event. The video of the 'Naam Karan' ceremony captured the essence of Gujarati traditions. A heartwarming sight unfolded as the elder women of the family gathered, cradling the baby in a cloth or blanket swing. The child's bua, or elder sister, sang the soulful folk song 'Holi Jodi peepal paan', a traditional ritual to bestow a name upon the newborn.

Read Also Vatsal Sheth Birthday: Mushy Photos With Wife Ishita Dutta

Ishita, radiating maternal happiness, carried her little one into the hall where the ceremony was held.

The blanket swing was held by the collective love of the family's ladies. With the song's melody weaving through the air, the couple joyfully revealed their son's name - 'Vaayu Sheth'.

Read Also Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth Make First Appearance With Baby Boy

Ishita Dutta had earlier shared her journey to motherhood, including a few false alarms before the actual labour.

She reminisced, "Finally it was time, with Vatty hearing me throughout.. finally, he was here." The couple's hospital celebration was a testament to the love surrounding them, as was their joyous homecoming with their little one.

In an update on her new phase of life, Ishita humorously shared, "Welcome to my mom-life."

She expressed her delight in savoring simple joys like a cup of tea, postpartum laddoos, and endless cuddles with her baby. Vatsal Sheth's unwavering support shone through as he ensured Ishita found moments of relaxation in their bustling days.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)