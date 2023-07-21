Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth Make First Appearance With Baby Boy

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2023
Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth made their first public appearance with newborn baby boy as the Drishyam actress got discharged from hospital
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Ishita and Vatsal welcomed their first child on July 19
Ishita was admitted to Mumbai's Surya hospital where she gave birth to her son
The couple was all smiles as they posed for paparazzi
Vatsal was seen holding his son very dearly
On July 20, they shared their first picture with son and wrote, "Us ❤️ We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes"
Ishita and Vatsal tied knot in 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar
