Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth Make First Appearance With Baby Boy

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2023

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth made their first public appearance with newborn baby boy as the Drishyam actress got discharged from hospital

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ishita and Vatsal welcomed their first child on July 19

Ishita was admitted to Mumbai's Surya hospital where she gave birth to her son

The couple was all smiles as they posed for paparazzi

Vatsal was seen holding his son very dearly

On July 20, they shared their first picture with son and wrote, "Us ❤️ We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes"

Ishita and Vatsal tied knot in 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar

