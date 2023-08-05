Vatsal Sheth Birthday: Mushy Photos With Wife Ishita Dutta

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2023
Actor Vatsal sheth celebrates his 43rd birthday today with wife Ishita Dutta.
The couple got married in November 2017 as Iskcon Temple, Juhu & have been together since then.
Ishita and Vatsal met each other on the sets on Baazigar - Riston Ka Saudagar & fell in love later.
They signed a no-dating clause for their show, which prohibited them from dating each other at that time.
They had to keep their relationship secret from everyone, including their co-stars.
As a married couple, the duo often shares glimpses of their vacation together.
Both of them are avid travellers and love to explore new places.
Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta recently welcomed their first child in July 2023.
