Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor voted favourite stars of children at Kids Choice Awards

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have emerged as the favourite stars of children at the Kids Choice Awards. Varun won the Best Actor accolade, while Shraddha Kapoor won Best Actress and Badshah was named as the Best Rap Music star at the do. Sushant Singh Rajput's "Chhichhore" was named as "Favorite Bollywood Movie".

This year, the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020 was held virtually owing to the ongoing Covid crisis. Nominees were selected through an online research to determine who entertained children the most during lockdown, and winners were selected through votes by the kids.