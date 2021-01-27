Varun Dhawan thanks fans for 'love and positivity' post marriage to Natasha Dalal

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday expressed gratitude to his fans for sending their best wishes to him and fashion designer Natasha Dalal after they got married.

The Bollywood star and his fiance tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, attended by family and close friends, at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House on January 24.

Taking to Twitter, Dhawan said both him and Dalal were touched by the blessings coming their way post the wedding.

"The last few days me and Natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart," the 33-year-old actor wrote.