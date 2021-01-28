'Rohan Shrestha is a very nice boy': Shakti Kapoor spills the beans on Shraddha Kapoor's wedding

Commenting on Rohan, the actor said that Rohan is a “very nice boy” and has been coming home since childhood. He added that Shraddha hasn’t told him about plans to marry Rohan.

“To me they are still just childhood friends... I do not know if they are serious about each other,” said senior Kapoor.

The Kapoors and Shresthas have been family friends for years. Last year, Kapoor had rubbished the speculation and told an entertainment website, "Shraddha has no plans of marrying anyone for the coming 4-5 years. She has too much on her plate at the moment and is totally focussed on her upcoming projects. Her calendar is chock-a-block for the next 2 years.”

Clarifying his stance, Shakti said that he maintains his statement but with time children grow and take their own decisions.

He said, Shraddha will choose her partner and the time when she wants to get married, herself."

On work front, Shraddha has been signed for a three-film franchise based on the popular tele-series Nagin, to be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Essentially a love story, the makers plan to have spectacular Visual FX. The date of the release is yet to be finalised.

Besides that she will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's next alongside Ranbir Kapoor.