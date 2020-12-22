Varun Dhawan opens up about working with his father David Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan who has recovered from COVID-19 is all set to amaze the audience this Christmas with his upcoming film, Coolie No.1. Varun who made his debut in showbiz with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of The Year’ is collaborating with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan for the third time.

Before their forthcoming project, Coolie No.1, the father-son duo have worked together in films like Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. When asked about how it was working with daddy David Dhawan, the Kalank actor called the filmmaker a livewire.

Varun said, “He’s a livewire. He has this quota of work, which he puts down saying we have to complete this much work today. As long as we are completing that work, he is totally alright and as long as we are on point with that work then it is all cool.”

Coolie No. 1 is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The original, too, was directed by David Dhawan. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the roles of Govinda and Karisma, with a “fresh twist”. Coolie No.1also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.