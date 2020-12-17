Varun Dhawan reveals he 'wouldn’t have minded a live-in relationship' with 'fiancée' Natasha Dalal

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show, 'What Women Want', 'Coolie No 1' actor Varun Dhawan revealed that he 'wouldn’t have minded a live-in relationship' with Natasha Dalal but his parents wanted otherwise. Dropping a major hint at Varun and his long time girlfriend being engaged, Bebo referred to Natasha as his 'fiancée'.

Varun Dhawan has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but the actor prefers being guarded about his personal life.

Talking about tying the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Varun said, "See, marriage, coming into this time period when you have been with someone for so long... I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and my bhabhi. When I saw my niece Niara, I was like, ‘This is good.’"