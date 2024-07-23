Vardhaan Puri On Adding Extra 'A' In His Name: 'It Will Help Me In Personal, Professional Life' (EXCLUSIVE)

Vardhaan Puri | Instagram

Actor Vardhaan Puri has taken a thoughtful step by altering the spelling of his name for numerological reasons. Formerly known as Vardhan Puri, the young actor has decided to add an extra 'a' to his name, making it Vardhaan Puri. This change comes at a pivotal moment in his career, as he prepares for the release of his upcoming film, Bloody Ishq.

Vardhaan Puri, who has been steadily making a name for himself in the film industry, believes in the power of numerology. Speaking about it exclusively to The Free Press Journal, he shared, "I have always been fascinated by the impact of numbers and their vibrations. Adding an extra 'a' to my name intuitively just felt right. I am confident this change will help me in my personal and professional life."

The actor is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated role in Bloody Ishq, a suspense thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt, that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With the release date just around the corner, Vardhaan is excited and optimistic about the future.

"This film has been a challenging yet incredibly rewarding journey. I can't wait for the audience to experience the story and my character. It's been a labor of love, and I hope it resonates with everyone," he expressed.

As Vardhaan steps into this new phase of his career with a new spelling of his name, fans and well-wishers eagerly await the release of Bloody Ishq, which will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 26th.