Who Is Trishla Chaturvedi? Woman Who Consumed 'Gau Mutra & Gobar' For 45 Days After Non-Veg Restaurant Visit In Puri

A video on the internet has been widely shared in which a woman can be heard saying that she and her family consumed 'Panchagavya'—a mixture of cow urine, cow dung, cow milk, ghee made from cow milk, and curd—after she unknowingly touched a water bottle in a restaurant that served non-veg food in Puri, Odisha.

The woman in the video is Trishla Chaturvedi, a Jaipur-based self-proclaimed astrologer.

In the viral video, Trishla says that when she visited Jagannath Puri, someone suggested a restaurant to her. She ordered food there but later found that it also served non-vegetarian dishes. Upon learning this, she and her family members started crying and felt breathless, said Trishla in a podcast video.

The situation didn’t end there. She mentioned in the video that instead of going home, they all went to Haridwar. For 45 days, they did not consume any food grains but performed penance by consuming Panchagavya to atone for their mistake. She then explains how Panchagavya is prepared.

Trishla remarks during a podcast on the "RealHit" YouTube channel have sparked controversy on social media.

After reviewing the "RealHit" channel, we discovered that the full one-hour podcast featuring Trishla Sharma was uploaded on Sunday, July 7th.

Many outraged users criticised Trishla for her outlandish remarks.

"The country needs a law to eradicate superstition. Do you know what all is there in this lady who is talking nonsense in podcasts while wearing makeup? Even if she has to consume cow urine and cow dung all her life, she will still not repent," wrote Congress leader Prashant Kanojia.

Some user defended her stating that her sentiments should be respected.

Who is Trishla Chaturvedi?

According to reports, Trishla Chaturvedi is an astrologer based in Jaipur who holds a PhD in astrology. Originally from Kota, Rajasthan, she completed her education in Jaipur, where she immersed herself in the region's rich cultural and astrological traditions.

Trishla runs her own YouTube channel, Astro Trishla, which boasts over 1.1 million subscribers. Her channel features videos on topics such as astrology, Vastu, solutions, horoscope analysis, Vastu for money, Vastu for home, Vastu for business, numerology, and tarot cards.

In January of this year, she was featured on a podcast hosted by television personality Bharati Singh for her channel.