Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Death: Fiancé Jay Gandhi rubbishes claims of not wearing seatbelts before accident, pens emotional note for late actress

Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who became a household name with her stint in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died in a tragic road accident on May 22, Monday. She met with a major accident while she was on a road trip with her fiancé Jay Gandhi in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

Vaibhavi's mortal remains were brought down to Mumbai and the actress was bid an emotional farewell as she was cremated in the presence of her close friends and family members.

Post Vaibhavi's shocking demise, actor and producer JD Majethia had claimed that the actress was not wearing seatbelt and that is why her safety was compromised.

Vaibhavi's fiancé clarifies she was wearing seatbelt

Now, days after Vaibhavi's demise, her fiancé Jay has finally opened up on the tragic incident. He told the Times of India that he was not in a state to talk but clarified that both Vaibhavi and he had their seatbelts on during the accident.

He also said that there were not speeding on the road, but instead, their car was standing still and waiting for a truck to pass.

"I am not in a state to talk much, but I wanted to ensure that people don’t assume that we were not wearing seat belts or were speeding," he said.

Jay's emotional note for Vaibhavi

Jay also took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and penned a heartbreaking note for Vaibhavi.

He shared a loved up photo of the two hugging and beaming and wrote, "I only miss you every minute of everyday. You will never truly be gone, I will hold you safe in my heart forever. Gone too soon RIP my Gundi, I love you."

However, soon after sharing the post, he turned his profile private, restricting netizens who don't follow him from viewing it.

Reportedly, Vaibhavi and Jay were set to get married by the end of this year.