 Uttar Pradesh Based Influencer Shivani Kumari All Set To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 3 (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentUttar Pradesh Based Influencer Shivani Kumari All Set To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 3 (Exclusive)

Uttar Pradesh Based Influencer Shivani Kumari All Set To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 3 (Exclusive)

The Free Press Journal has exclusively learnt of an update on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
article-image

With Bigg Boss OTT 3 all set to commence in a matter of a few days, the buzz around the names of contestants that can be seen participating in the show are at an all time high. From Sai Ketan Rao's confirmed participation to speculations around Shehzada Dhami's participation, the internet and media portals have been abuzz with a variety of news surrounding the show.

Read Also
Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora Set To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 3 (EXCLUSIVE)
article-image

Well, The Free Press Journal however brings to you an exclusive update on the show. Our sources close to the show inform us that Shivani Kumari, who is an influencer from Uttar Pradesh is all set to participate in the show. While not much is known about Shivani, the popular influencer however enjoys a whopping 4 million following on Instagram.

Other names that can be seen in this season of the show include Mika Singh, Anjum Fakih, Shehzada Dhami, Maxtern, Wadapao girl Chandrika and a lot more. The show is going to be hosted by Anil Kapoor this season and is likely to stream from the 20th of June.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Aisi Shakal Ke Saath...': Ratna Pathak Shah's Parents Were Worried About Marriage With Naseeruddin...

'Aisi Shakal Ke Saath...': Ratna Pathak Shah's Parents Were Worried About Marriage With Naseeruddin...

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Angry Fans Threaten To Take Legal Action As Pushpa 2: The Rule Gets...

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Angry Fans Threaten To Take Legal Action As Pushpa 2: The Rule Gets...

'Nibba-Nibbi Lag Rahe Hain': Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Trolled For Their Rock & Roll '90s Look

'Nibba-Nibbi Lag Rahe Hain': Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Trolled For Their Rock & Roll '90s Look

Alka Yagnik To Chris Martin: Singers Who Suffered Hearing Loss & Tinnitus

Alka Yagnik To Chris Martin: Singers Who Suffered Hearing Loss & Tinnitus

Kangana Ranaut Gifts Luxurious House To Newly-Married Cousin In Chandigarh: 'Whatever Little We...

Kangana Ranaut Gifts Luxurious House To Newly-Married Cousin In Chandigarh: 'Whatever Little We...