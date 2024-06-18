Uttar Pradesh Based Influencer Shivani Kumari All Set To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 3 (Exclusive)

With Bigg Boss OTT 3 all set to commence in a matter of a few days, the buzz around the names of contestants that can be seen participating in the show are at an all time high. From Sai Ketan Rao's confirmed participation to speculations around Shehzada Dhami's participation, the internet and media portals have been abuzz with a variety of news surrounding the show.

Well, The Free Press Journal however brings to you an exclusive update on the show. Our sources close to the show inform us that Shivani Kumari, who is an influencer from Uttar Pradesh is all set to participate in the show. While not much is known about Shivani, the popular influencer however enjoys a whopping 4 million following on Instagram.

Other names that can be seen in this season of the show include Mika Singh, Anjum Fakih, Shehzada Dhami, Maxtern, Wadapao girl Chandrika and a lot more. The show is going to be hosted by Anil Kapoor this season and is likely to stream from the 20th of June.