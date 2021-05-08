Up your fashion game with the co-ords trend; take cues from celebs like Tamannaah Bhatia, Nikki Tamboli, and others

Remember the days when wearing matching top and bottoms was a fashion blunder, well it’s time to rethink! If you are on the lookout for ways to give your wardrobe a refreshing spin, look no further than the co-ords trend this season. They are chic, versatile and super easy to style. Co-ords are a set of matching tops and bottoms also called coordinates. They are often spotted on the International as well as Indian ramps and designer campaigns. Take cue from these celebs on how to pull off the trend.
Tamannaah Bhatia
South Indian sensation, Tamannaah Bhatia is back to doing what she does best: breaking the internet one look at a time and no one’s complaining. Her powder-blue co-ord set looks like a perfect summer edit. Donning the bow knot tube top effortlessly with jacket and linen pants is what is making us go on a hunt for some summery co-ords to bring in a little romance to our warm-weather wardrobe.
Yuvika Chaudhary
Want to look like the orange beauty? Winner of Nach Baliye 9, Yuvika, seen here with her husband Prince Narula, shows us how to do it right. Her bright orange co-ord set is definitely giving some vacay vibes, especially the dramatic sleeves. She completes her look with a nice belt.
Nikki Tamboli
The Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor has an edgy sense of fashion and likes to keep up with style trends. She is normally seen sporting easy prints, and we are awestruck with her sartorial choices. Her off-white joggers and jumper make a perfect pick for lounging or travelling. She completes her look with a cool pair of sunnies adding a bit of a retro vibe to the attire and we love it. Did you see how little Lily clings to Nikki, totally adorable.
Sonnalli Seygall
Sonnalli ditches the regular co-ords for something urban nomad, giving us one more reason to love her. Keeping her style a little off-beat with the batik print co-ord set that makes for a perfect airport look. And look at that mustard shade, bringing in the taste of summer with a hint of black. Next time you don’t know what to wear, you can take some cues from the actor.
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna is grabbing the limelight with her lavender joggers teamed with matching crop top — is what you need to keep your fashion game chic and stylish. And, pastel a day keeps the heat away. Plus, with those white shoes, Rashmika has her sneaker game on point.
Tinaa Datta
Tinaa Datta has got it all — a pretty face, fabulous skin and a super fit body. She is also killing it with her style and this latest one is all the proof you need. Her co-ords are definitely creating waves while she gets papped at the airport on her return from the Maldives. Her sporty look paired with a pair of Yeezys is all you need to rock this weather.
