Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Leone & others, show how to jazz up your everyday look with stylish jackets

No matter how dressed down one is, you can always bundle up in a statement coat when you head out for the day. When you’ve got great outerwear, you can throw it on over even the simplest of looks and can see the magic happen. From big movie stars to television actors, everyone seems to be donning the jacket trend that cinches in your waist and elongates your legs. And we are inspired and how!
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
The most loved couple of B-Town has yet again charmed everyone with their Airport looks where we can see them win at twinning. Like always, they keep their look pretty casual and cool. Deepika shows us again how to style an oversized white shirt. With black mom jeans, a structured denim jacket and tan boots to add a pop of colour. Ranveer plays the same colour card while keeping a muted tone for his shoes. Can't go wrong with a classic black and white combo though!
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone opts for a relaxed and comfy look as she gets papped at the airport. She chooses a body-hugging black tank top and slim-fit ripped jeans that accentuate her figure. The actress finishes her look with a quirky jacket and timeless black sneakers making everyone to take a glimpse of her once again.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor's airport style is definitely one for the books; cool casuals are her style motto when she is out and about. But this time she chooses to be a bit experimental with her style. Pairing her tie and dye joggers with a graphic tee and black leather jacket – it might look a lot is happening but she slayed it totally with transparent glasses and black boots.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Her off-white joggers paired with orange sports bra is a powerful look in itself. Topping it off with a neon denim jacket is giving all the fashionistas out there a run for their money. She completed her look with white sport shoes that shares the colour palette with her dress code.
Hina Khan
Bigg Boss season 11 runner up knows how to keep it simple yet significant when it’s about her fashion game. She tells you how to look formal and sassy at the same time with her chequered blazer teamed with ripped mom jeans and poppy yellow heels. Hina adds a pop of gold and silver to the look with her chain necklace.
Surbhi Chandana
Surbhi definitely knows how to live in colours. She is a view in neon sequin embroidered zebra print twin set. The co-ord craze strikes a chord with us and we are convinced the style is going nowhere.
