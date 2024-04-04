UP Shocker: Struggling Actress Accuses Lucknow Businessman Of Rape & Blackmailing With Obscene Videos

Representative Image

A struggling actress from Kanpur city accused a Lucknow based businessman of raping her on the pretext of giving her work in music videos and films. The accused is the chairman of an entertainment & production company based in Lucknow.

The police filed an FIR on the basis of the victim's complaint. The FIR names five people including the chairman of the production company.

The woman said that she had come in contact with the accused chairman of the entertainment and production company as he aspired to become an actress.

Woman complaints

She said in her complaint that in 2023, the accused offered her work in music videos and films to be produced by his company. On May 9, 2023, the accused and the victim visited a Mumbai Hotel and stayed there.

The victim said that accused raped her in the Mumbai hotel and that he had spiked her drink. She also accused the entertainment and production company chairperson of shooting obscene videos of her after spiking her drinks with sedatives.

The accused blackmailed the victim and took her to hotels in various cities like Hyderabad and Guwahati and raped her, said the victim.

Forced to establish relationship with businessman

The victim also told police that she was being forced to establish relationship with a businessman by the accused chairman of the entertainment company. When the victim protested against this, the accused threatened to kill her and finish off her family.

The case was lodged in Nazirabad police station under the relevant sections of the IPC on April 2. Investigation is underway and police said it will act on the basis of evidence gathered.