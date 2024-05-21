In Pics: Sushmita Sen During Miss Universe 1994

By: Manasi Kamble | May 21, 2024
In 1994, when Sen was only 18 years old, she became the first Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant.
During the competition, Sen was asked, "What for you is the essence of being a woman?” She replied, "Just being a woman is a gift of God that all of us must appreciate. The origin of a child is a mother, who is a woman. She shows a man what caring, sharing and loving is all about. That’s the essence of being a woman."
A rare photo of Miss India Sushmita Sen along with Miss Greece Reayou Tunzi, pointing her fingers messaging her mother "God is listening"
Sushmita Sen shared this photo clicked by well-known Indian photographer Prabuddha Dasgupta, who, she claims, captured her essence perfectly.
Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe, on the 1994 cover of Femina Magazine.
Sushmita Sen striking a pose at the swimsuit round at Miss Universe 1994.
Sushmita Sen's reaction after Miss Columbia was declared as First Runner Up for Miss Universe pageant, making Sushmita Sen the first Indian Miss Universe.
