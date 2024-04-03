 Mumbai: Diamantaire, 66, Arrested For Raping, Blackmailing Woman
MeghaUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
article-image

The Amboli police on March 29 arrested a diamond dealer from of a firm based in BKC, Bandra East for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman in her forties last year.

The accused, Arvind Kasliwal, alias Arvind Jain, 66 operated the Inna Export Company and is currently in judicial custody.

According to the police, the woman resides in Malad, Malvani with her 14-year-old son, and works in a diamond company associated with Jain's firm.

She filed an FIR against Jain, alleging that he raped her, and recorded an obscene video.

The incident dates back to May 2023, when the woman visited Jain’s residence concerning her work in Shastri Nagar, Andheri West. He offered her a beverage which was spiked, rendering her unconscious, and then allegedly raped her. Upon waking, the woman confronted him, who threatened to release her video on social media.

In October 2023, the woman narrated the ordeal to her sister, and they reported the incident to the complainant’s employer, who advised them to approach the police.

Upon receiving the FIR, the officials registered a case against Jain under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

After the probe, the police discovered that Jain was already arrested on March 23 in connection with a diamond fraud case worth Rs.63 lakh and obtained his custody from the court.

