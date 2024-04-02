Mumbai News: Uber Driver Who Raped Minor In Dadar Sent To Police Custody Till April 5 | Representational image

Mumbai: Two days after a 15-year-old mentally-challenged girl was raped in Dadar, a 40-year-old man was arrested on Saturday. Mohammad Khaleel was produced before the court on Monday, which remanded him to police custody till April 5. He has no criminal antecedents.

The medical examination of the victim girl has been done and the report is awaited. Hailing from the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, Khaleel has been driving a taxi for the last 14 years, said a police officer. He is married and has children, who live in UP. Here, he lives alone in a Wadala slum.

The officer said that when the crime took place, the victim's mother had gone out for some work, leaving the teen at their neighbor's house. When the victim returned with torn clothes, the neighbour queried her and was shocked to know about the abhorrent act. Subsequently, a case was registered based on the complaint filed by the neighbour.