Mumbai Shocker: Uber Driver Arrested For Raping Mentally Ill Minor Girl In Dadar

Physically Challenged Dalit Girl Gangraped | Representative Image

Mumbai: Dadar police has arrested cab driver in the case of raping a minor girl. The police officer said that the girl is mentally ill and the driver lured her and took her with him and raped her. A Dadar police official said that accused Mohammad Jaleel Khaleel(33) lives in Wadala and drives an Uber cab.

According to information received from police sources, this incident happened on Thursday night. A 15-year-old girl who is mentally ill had come to stay with one of her relatives. At around 1 AM in the night, she came out of the house and was standing on the road. At this time, the accused Mohammad Jalil Khaleel who is an Uber cab driver, saw this girl alone on the road.

A police officer said that when the accused Khaleel saw the girl alone, he made her sit in his cab on the pretext of taking her around Mumbai. The accused took the girl to a gulli near the flyover in Dadar West and raped her there. After raping the girl, the accused Khaleel made her sit in the cab and left her at the same place where he had picked her up from.

A police officer said that the accused wrote down his mobile number and told the victim to call him if she wanted to meet again. When the girl reached home, she would tell her family about the incident that happened with her.

The family members complained about this matter to Dadar police, after which the police registered an FIR and started investigation. With the help of CCTV, the police found the cab number of the accused driver.

From the cab number, the police got the address of the accused's house. By tracing the location of the accused from the mobile number given to the girl, the police arrested Mohammad Jalil Khalil from Wadala.