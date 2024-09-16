Unsung Hero OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Unsung Hero OTT Release Date | Trailer

Unsung Hero stars Daisy Betts and Joel Smallbone in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on April 26, 2024, and is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Unsung Hero?

Unsung Hero is streaming on Netflix. The film is also available to watch on rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, YouTube, and Google Play. However, it is available to watch on rent.

Plot

The film revolves around a musician named David Smallbone, who decides to move to the United States with his six children and wife in 1991 after his music company collapses. In the hope of a better life, he moves to Music City, Nashville, Tennessee. But nothing seems to work better, and the family encounters numerous challenges. Will David Smallbone be able to accomplish his passion for Music and keep his family happy?

Cast

The cast of the film includes Daisy Betts as Helen Smallbone, Kirrilee Berger as Rebecca Smallbone, Joel Smallbone as David Smallbone, Jonathan Jackson as Eddie DeGarmo, Hillary Scott as Luanne Meece, Diesel La Torraca as Joel Smallboine, and JJ Pantano as Luke Smallbone, among others.

All about Unsung Hero

Richard Ramsey has written and directed the film with Joel Smallbone. It is produced by Josh Walsh, Luke Smallbone, Justin Tolley, and Joel Smallbone under the banner of Kingdom Story Company and Candy Rock Entertainment. The cinematography has done by Johnny Derango and, Brent McCorkle has composed the music.