Ulajh Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Impresses As IFS Officer, Fights Being Called A Nepo Kid & 'Desh Drohi' (WATCH)

The much-anticipated trailer of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Uljah has been unveiled today, July 16. It also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang in pivotal roles.

Sharing the trailer, Janhvi wrote, "Everyone has a story. Every story has secrets. Every secret is a trap. Iss #Ulajh ko suljhana is not going to be easy. #UlajhTrailer out now."

Check out Ulajh trailer:

The trailer shows the journey of Janhvi as Suhana Bhatia, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner of the country, gets accused of being a 'nepo' kid. She gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post at the London embassy.

The actress can also be seen fighting the charges of being accused as a 'desh drohi.'

It also shows Gulshan and Roshan at their electrifying best. Janhvi impresses as an IFS officer as she adds an extra layer of intrigue for the audience, leaving them wanting more!

This seems to be Janhvi's career-best performance. Gulshan and Roshan have shades of grey that promise a rollercoaster ride.

Talking about Ulajh, Janhvi said, "This film is particularly special to me as I portray a very challenging role of a diplomat for the first time. It has been a humbling and fascinating experience. Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries. Suhana's character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance."

Director Sudhanshu Saria added, "Ulajh is ultimately about the conundrum of choices,choices and setting it in the high stakes world of international diplomacy made it that much more exciting. Directing this spectacular cast, led by Janhvi, Gulshan, and Roshan has been a privilege and they have all brought remarkable depth to their characters and elevated the narrative. I can’t wait to see audiences go on this thrill-ride loaded with twists and turns.”

Directed by National Award-winner Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh is slated to release on August 2 in theatres.