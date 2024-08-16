Uglies OTT Release Date: Everything About Story, Characters & Where To Watch

Uglies is a science fiction film starring Joey King in the lead role. The film will be released on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Uglies?

The upcoming film will premiere on September 13, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X with a caption that reads, "Perfection is an illusion. UGLIES, based on the best-selling novel, premieres September 13. Starring Joey King, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Keith Powers, and Laverne Cox."

Perfection is an illusion. UGLIES, based on the best-selling novel, premieres September 13.



Starring Joey King, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Keith Powers, and Laverne Cox. pic.twitter.com/4VOh18lW6p — Netflix (@netflix) August 8, 2024

Plot

The film revolves around a teenage girl, Tally Youngblood, who lives in a futuristic dystopia. Since her childhood, she has always wanted to become pretty. Her dream seems to come true when a smoking society assures her of cosmetic surgery, which makes her beautiful like them.

However, things take a turn when she discovers the dark secrets of the smoke society. What will she do afterwards? Will Tally be able to save herself and her friends?

Cast and production of Uglies

The film cast includes Joey King as Tally Youngblood, Laverne Cox as Dr Cable, Brianne Tju as Shay, Chase Stokes as Peris, and Keith Powers as David, among others. The science fiction film is an adaptation of Scott Westerfeld's novel of the same name.

It is produced by John Davis, Mary Viola, Dan Spilo, McG, Robyn Meisinger, and Jordan Davis under Davis Entertainment, Wonderland Sound and Vision, Industry Entertainment, and Anonymous Content. Xiaolong Liu has done the cinematography and Edward Shearmur has composed the music.