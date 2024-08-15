Grrr OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Grrr OTT Release Date | Trailer

Grrr is a comedy film starring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The film was released on June 14, 2024, and received mixed reviews from critics. It is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

Release date and platform of Grrr

The film will be released on August 20, 2024. Grrr will be available to watch on Disney + Hotstar. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "Presenting the official trailer of #GRRR starring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from August 20.Watch in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada."

Plot

Grrr narrates the story of Rejimon Nadar, who gets sad after his lover breaks up with him because of the caste issues. Things take a turn when he gets drunk and later finds himself in the lion's cave at the zoo. After seeing all this, a zoo worker decides to save Rejimon's life without caring for his own life. However, they both get stuck in the cage. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast

The film features Kunchacko Boban as Rejimon Nadar, Shruti Ramachandran as Mridula Nair, Suraj Venjaramoodu as Haridas Nair, Rajesh Madhavan as Anas, Anagha as Rachana, Manju Pillai as Fauziya Fathima, Senthil Krishna as CI Kamalesh, Shobi Thilakan as Iravikutty Pillai, Alencier Ley Lopez as Thambi Himagiri and Sibi Thomas as Sujanapalan, among others.

About Grrr

The Malayalam film, which is based on a true story, is directed and written by Jay K. It is produced by Shaji Nadesan and Arya under August Cinema. Jayesh Nair has done the cinematography and Vivek Harshan has edited the film. The music is composed by Dawn Vincent, Tony Tarz and Kailas Menon.