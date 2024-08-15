 Grrr OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGrrr OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Grrr OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Malayalam, film which is based on a true story, is directed and written by Jay K

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Grrr OTT Release Date | Trailer

Grrr is a comedy film starring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The film was released on June 14, 2024, and received mixed reviews from critics. It is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

Release date and platform of Grrr

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC First In State To Implement CM Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, 200 Students Get Provisional Offer Letters
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC First In State To Implement CM Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, 200 Students Get Provisional Offer Letters
Cognizant Employees Get Controversial 1% Salary Hike Where CEO Is Among The Highest Paid In India: Report
Cognizant Employees Get Controversial 1% Salary Hike Where CEO Is Among The Highest Paid In India: Report
Akshay Kumar Reacts To People Calling Him Diplomatic: 'I Measure My Words When I Tell You Anything’
Akshay Kumar Reacts To People Calling Him Diplomatic: 'I Measure My Words When I Tell You Anything’
Busker Performs AR Rahman's 'Vande Mataram' On Streets Of London, Unites Indians And Pakistanis To Sing Together
Busker Performs AR Rahman's 'Vande Mataram' On Streets Of London, Unites Indians And Pakistanis To Sing Together

The film will be released on August 20, 2024. Grrr will be available to watch on Disney + Hotstar. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "Presenting the official trailer of #GRRR starring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from August 20.Watch in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada."

Plot

Grrr narrates the story of Rejimon Nadar, who gets sad after his lover breaks up with him because of the caste issues. Things take a turn when he gets drunk and later finds himself in the lion's cave at the zoo. After seeing all this, a zoo worker decides to save Rejimon's life without caring for his own life. However, they both get stuck in the cage. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Read Also
Little Hearts OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Cast

The film features Kunchacko Boban as Rejimon Nadar, Shruti Ramachandran as Mridula Nair, Suraj Venjaramoodu as Haridas Nair, Rajesh Madhavan as Anas, Anagha as Rachana, Manju Pillai as Fauziya Fathima, Senthil Krishna as CI Kamalesh, Shobi Thilakan as Iravikutty Pillai, Alencier Ley Lopez as Thambi Himagiri and Sibi Thomas as Sujanapalan, among others.

Read Also
Kaantaye Kaantaye OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Saswata Chatterjee, Ananya Chatterjee's...
article-image

About Grrr

The Malayalam film, which is based on a true story, is directed and written by Jay K. It is produced by Shaji Nadesan and Arya under August Cinema. Jayesh Nair has done the cinematography and Vivek Harshan has edited the film. The music is composed by Dawn Vincent, Tony Tarz and Kailas Menon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akshay Kumar Reacts To People Calling Him Diplomatic: 'I Measure My Words When I Tell You...

Akshay Kumar Reacts To People Calling Him Diplomatic: 'I Measure My Words When I Tell You...

The Perfect Couple OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicole Kidman, Ishaan Khatter's Show

The Perfect Couple OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicole Kidman, Ishaan Khatter's Show

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 Has A Ranbir Kapoor Connection - Find Out

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 Has A Ranbir Kapoor Connection - Find Out

Dalljiet Kaur Flies Out Of Mumbai With Son To Work On Travel Project: 'World Will Be My Home'

Dalljiet Kaur Flies Out Of Mumbai With Son To Work On Travel Project: 'World Will Be My Home'

Fight Night - The Million Dollar Heist OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Fight Night - The Million Dollar Heist OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform