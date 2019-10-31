Two hot to handle: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan bond over Pilates

Bollywood's newbie duo Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were spotted stepping out of their Pilates class. Sara and Janhvi both attend sessions with celebrity gym trainer Namrata Purohit's sessions to maintain that hot bod.
Sara wore a white t-shirt with some bright orange shorts, whereas Janhvi wore black shorts with a see through top with a sports bra beneath.
On work front, Sara is gearing up for Cooli No 1 with Varun Dhawan, and Love Aaj Kal sequel with Kartik Aaryan. Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic Kargil Girl and another film titled Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht.
