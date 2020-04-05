Twitter users accuse Vir Das of accepting payment for praising Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, check out his reply

On Sunday, actor and comedian Vir Das was accused of accepting payment for praising Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's efforts in handling the coronavirus pandemic in the state. However, the Go Goa Gone actor gave a befitting reply to the Twitter users.

Earlier, Vir Das wrote an appreciation tweet to Uddhav regarding his decisive and clear administration amidst the virus wreaking havoc globally.

He tweeted, "Appreciation tweet for @CMOMaharashtra who has been decisive, clear, communicative, detailed, and has consistently made citizens here feel comparatively at ease."