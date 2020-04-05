Twitter users accuse Vir Das of accepting payment for praising Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, check out his reply

On Sunday, actor and comedian Vir Das was accused of accepting payment for praising Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's efforts in handling the coronavirus pandemic in the state. However, the Go Goa Gone actor gave a befitting reply to the Twitter users.
Earlier, Vir Das wrote an appreciation tweet to Uddhav regarding his decisive and clear administration amidst the virus wreaking havoc globally.
He tweeted, "Appreciation tweet for @CMOMaharashtra who has been decisive, clear, communicative, detailed, and has consistently made citizens here feel comparatively at ease."
Post Vir Das' tweet, many Twitter users accused him of accepting money for the praise. A Twitter user said, "Kitne me bika?" While another Twitter user commented, "Ek tweet ke kitne paise milte hain ??"
However, Vir Das gave a befitting reply to the Twitter users. He said that you don't get paid for praising but you get Rs. 10 per tweet for cursing.
Hw tweeted, "Baba. Payment tareef ke liye nahin, gaali dene ke milte hain. Rs. 10 per tweet. Aap mere time line me kahin bhi replies dekh lijiye. Unko contact kijiye. Vahan aapko employment opportunity mil jayegi. Best of luck. Go get it!"
Meanwhile, the actor will next appear on Netflix's original series called Hasmukh. The series had been co-created, co-written, and stars stand-up comedian Vir Das in the lead. It will stream on Netflix from April 17.
