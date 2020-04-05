From Omar Abdullah to Shashi Tharoor: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray's handling of COVID-19 receives praise from unexpected quarters

"Like Coronavirus there is another virus that is emerging which is threatening social harmony, the virus of fake news & communal hatred," Uddhav said on Friday. He also gave a stern warning to those spreading fake videos. "If someone circulates fake news or videos like commodities or notes being smeared with saliva or with inflammatory content, my law will catch up with them. They will not be spared. Dont do this even for fun," he said.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra increased by 26 taking the total from 635 to 661, officials said on Sunday.

Till Saturday, Maharashtra recorded a total of 32 Covid-19 deaths, including several women, with a maximum 22 deaths from Mumbai only.