From Omar Abdullah to Shashi Tharoor: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray's handling of COVID-19 receives praise from unexpected quarters

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's efforts in handling the deadly coronavirus pandemic has been applauded from unexpected quarters and the latest entrant to hop onto to bandwagon in praising Thackeray is Omar Abdullah and Shashi Tharoor.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir wrote, "#UddhavThackeray has been a revelation."
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "We all know about speaking Truth to Power, but when Power speaks Truth, it's time to applaud!"
Earlier, Bollywood actors Swara Bhasker, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, veteran poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar also complemented Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Swara Bhasker tweeted, "#UddhavThackeray has emerged as one of the most able administrators we have in the country today. Salute to the way he and his administration have handled this #coronavirus crisis. Kudos to you sir!"
Javed Akhtar congratulated Uddhav for handling the COVID-19. He wrote, "Maharashtra Govt under leadership of CM Uddhav Thackray needs to be congratulated for handling the Covid 19 with clear directives. My salute."
"Like Coronavirus there is another virus that is emerging which is threatening social harmony, the virus of fake news & communal hatred," Uddhav said on Friday. He also gave a stern warning to those spreading fake videos. "If someone circulates fake news or videos like commodities or notes being smeared with saliva or with inflammatory content, my law will catch up with them. They will not be spared. Dont do this even for fun," he said.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra increased by 26 taking the total from 635 to 661, officials said on Sunday.
Till Saturday, Maharashtra recorded a total of 32 Covid-19 deaths, including several women, with a maximum 22 deaths from Mumbai only.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)