Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warns action against those spreading fake news and bigotry

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday through Facebook Live gave a stern warning to those trying to create rift in the society by spreading fake videos. He said such people will face penal action while reiterating his commitment in maintaining law and order while tackling the crisis. He informed that 100 percent of Tablighi Jamma meet participants were identified and isolated.

‘’Like Coronavirus there is another virus that is emerging which is threatening social harmony, the virus of fake news and communal hatred. We will save Maharashtra from this crisis. But, if someone circulate fake news or videos like commodities or notes being smeared with saliva or with inflammatory content, my law will catch up with them. They will not be spared. Don’t do this even for fun,’’ he warned.

Thackeray admitted that the coronavirus cases are increasing but the government is trying to be an exception in the world during this pandemic.

‘’Corona positive cases are rising because of increasing testing. Out of the 500 cases so far, about 51 have been cured and discharged,’’ he noted. ‘’Like new cases being detected daily, people are also being cured. Unfortunately, there have been some deaths. Those with complications like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease are susceptible to mortality,’’ he viewed.