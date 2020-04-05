Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warns action against those spreading fake news and bigotry

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday through Facebook Live gave a stern warning to those trying to create rift in the society by spreading fake videos. He said such people will face penal action while reiterating his commitment in maintaining law and order while tackling the crisis. He informed that 100 percent of Tablighi Jamma meet participants were identified and isolated.
‘’Like Coronavirus there is another virus that is emerging which is threatening social harmony, the virus of fake news and communal hatred. We will save Maharashtra from this crisis. But, if someone circulate fake news or videos like commodities or notes being smeared with saliva or with inflammatory content, my law will catch up with them. They will not be spared. Don’t do this even for fun,’’ he warned.
Thackeray admitted that the coronavirus cases are increasing but the government is trying to be an exception in the world during this pandemic.
‘’Corona positive cases are rising because of increasing testing. Out of the 500 cases so far, about 51 have been cured and discharged,’’ he noted. ‘’Like new cases being detected daily, people are also being cured. Unfortunately, there have been some deaths. Those with complications like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease are susceptible to mortality,’’ he viewed.
Thackeray clarified that till further notice, no permission will be given for cultural, religious and sporting events in Maharashtra. ‘’The names of those attended the Delhi event (Tablighi Jammat meet) in our records and all the participants have been traced. They have been isolated and quarantined in government facilities. People should come forward to inform us about anyone left out,’’ he said.
CM said Maharashtra has around 5 lakh migrant labour whose meals, breakfast, medical facilities have been provided for. Care is being taken of women and children. ‘’I am requesting CMs from other states that Maharashtra government has done the needful for those workers. Similarly, take care of people from Maharashtra in your states,’’added Thackeray.
Thackeray informed that dedicated facilities to deal with Covid-19 have been created. ‘’If you have fever and cold and symptoms of pneumonia,go to these designated facilities and centres and avoid normal healthcare centres. If someone is unfortunately found to be affected by corona, they may infect the doctors, and these establishments and facilities will have to be shut’’ he explained.
He concluded after urging people to work from home and not leave their house.
