Twinkle Khanna shares an adorable throwback picture of her late grandmother Betty Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna lost her grandmother Betty Kapadia last week. The actress has been missing her grandma and in the memory of her, she posted a throwback photo.
Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself and was seen knitting in the photo. She captioned it with a heart emoji.
Betty Kapadia, Dimple Kapadia’s mother, was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital for over 20 days before she passed away on December 2nd. Betty, who was 80, was diagnosed with a respiratory disorder.
Betty Kapadia’s funeral was attended by Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, and her family among other close friends from the industry.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)