Inside Pics: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna bid goodbye to Betty Kapadia in peaceful funeral ceremony

By FPJ Web Desk

Twinkle Khanna's grandmother Betty Kapadia passed away in Mumbai yesterday night

Dimple Kapadia's mother and Twinkle Khanna's grandmother Betty Kapadia passed away yesterday, on November 30 at the age of 80. The Kapadia and the Bhatia family bid her goodbye with a peaceful funeral ceremony.

Akshay Kumar, along with Twinkle and Dimple was spotted at Mumbai residence to pay their homage and prepare for the last rites necessary for Betty's funeral.

Besides the family, actor and Akshay's good friend Sunny Deol was also spotted attending the funeral to share his condolences to the family in this hard time.

Check out all the pictures here:

Dimple Kapadia
Akshay Kumar
Twinkle Khanna
Sunny Deol
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Betty was admitted to the Hinduja Health Care in Mumbai last Saturday, as she was diagnosed with respiratory problems. She was immediately taken to the ICU and since then, the family and friends were waiting for her recovery. Unfortunately, she couldn't make it.

