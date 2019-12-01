Inside Pics: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna bid goodbye to Betty Kapadia in peaceful funeral ceremony

Dimple Kapadia's mother and Twinkle Khanna's grandmother Betty Kapadia passed away yesterday, on November 30 at the age of 80. The Kapadia and the Bhatia family bid her goodbye with a peaceful funeral ceremony.

Akshay Kumar, along with Twinkle and Dimple was spotted at Mumbai residence to pay their homage and prepare for the last rites necessary for Betty's funeral.

Besides the family, actor and Akshay's good friend Sunny Deol was also spotted attending the funeral to share his condolences to the family in this hard time.

Check out all the pictures here: