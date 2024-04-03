Twinkle Khanna Gives A Glimpse Of Her Date Night With Akshay Kumar, Shares Romantic Photo

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar | File photo

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna never miss a chance to set major couple goals. The actor and author shared a selfie with her husband and revealed how he still makes her laugh after two decades of their blissful marriage. Giving a glimpse of date night, Twinkle treated fans with a new smiling photo on her Instagram story on Tuesday night.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "After 2 decades he still makes me laugh on a date night." From having fun banter to sharing lovey-dovey moments, this couple still makes an effort to woo each other even after two decades of marriage.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Twinkle Khanna gives a glimpse of her date night with Akshay Kumar | Instagram

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015 and released her first book titled 'Mrs Funnybones'.

She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out in 2018.

Akshay, on the other hand, is set to be seen next in 'Singham Again.' Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film, which will be the next in his cop-verse, will also star Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

He also has the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull' in the pipeline. Akshay is also gearing up for the release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.