'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh': Akshay Kumar Wishes Ajay Devgn On Birthday Ahead Of Their Big Box Office Clash

As Ajay Devgn turned a year older on Tuesday (April 2), fellow actor Akshay Kumar posted a birthday wish for his "brother" who is gearing up for the theatrical release of his movie 'Maidaan' this month.

Taking to X, Akshay penned a wish, which read, "My wish for you always, 'Kar har Maidaan fateh' Happy birthday brother, @ajaydevgn. Love and prayers."

Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India. Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Music for the film has been scored by Oscar winner AR Rahman.

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

The movie is all set to be released in theatres in April 10.

Meanwhile, Akshay is all set with the Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' that hits theatres on Eid 2024.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

It features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official trailer which received a good response from the fans. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay's 'Maidaan'.