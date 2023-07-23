TV Actress Akanksha Juneja Duped Of ₹30,000 While Ordering Food Online: '₹10,000 Got Deducted Every 5 Mins'

Television actress Akanksha Juneja, known for her stint in the daily soaps 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' and 'Kundali Bhagya', recently fell prey to cyber fraud in the city while she was busy ordering her food online. Akanksha claimed that she lost a whopping Rs 30,000 in a span of just few minutes.

Cases of cyber fraud have been on the rise in the city of late, and several actors have become victims to these scams.

Akanksha Juneja duped of Rs 30k

Sharing her ordeal, Akanksha told an entertainment portal that she had recently ordered some food online, post which she received a call from a company number. The caller asked her to click on a link that was sent to her in a bid to confirm her order.

When the actress questioned him about the need to do the same, the caller assured that it was a part of their new protocol to confirm a customer's order.

However, as soon as Akanksha clicked on the link, money began getting debited from her bank account. "As soon as I clicked on the link, 10k was getting deducted from my account, every 5 minutes," she shared.

She then contacted her bank and informed them of the fraud, asking them to block her account for further transactions. However, Rs 30,000 had already been deducted from her account by then.

"It was really disheartening for me because mehnat ki kamayi ke paise jab bewajah chale jate hai to bohot dukh hota hai," she rued.

Online fraud grips showbiz

This is not the first time that an actor has lost their hard-earned money due to online scams.

Earlier this year, actress-politician lost nearly Rs 1 lakh after clicking on a spam link which she received on her phone as a text message. The text claimed to be regarding updating her KYC details in her bank.

Last year, veteran actor Annu Kapoor was scammed of Rs 4,36,000 after he clicked on a link, allegedly to verify his KYC details. But thanks to the quick action by cops, Rs 3,08,000 was recovered from the fraudsters.

Online Banking Fraud |

