 Tum Jo Mile Ho Song Review: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Cringe Moves Will Make You Blush
The track has dance moves that are super cringeworthy; especially when you look at Rajkummar, you might feel he is in a different world full of love

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 04:43 PM IST
article-image

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's on-screen jodi has created a buzz ever since the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer was released. On Friday, the makers unveiled the first track, Tum Jo Mile Ho, from the film. The song is sung by Vishal Mishra and Sachin-Jigar, penned by Priya Saraiya, and music is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

The 2-minute-57-second video will make you blush looking at Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's chemistry in the song. You must have seen a wedding song, but never something like this before. The track features dance moves that are super cringeworthy; especially when you look at Rajkummar, you might feel he is in a different world full of love. Overall, you might just smile at yourself and think of watching it again as a guilty pleasure!

The song begins in a wedding set up, in which Rajkummar is seen applying mehendi to the girls and singing the track, looking at Triptii. He then shows off his moves to impress her and dances to the track around her. It also shows their moments away from the crowd when the two are dancing and donning different outfits. Towards the end, everyone grooves together to end the track on a high, but then it ends abruptly.

In the song, what you might like is the lavish set-up of the wedding and how there are so many dancers, costumes, and even the picture-perfect backdrop as per the theme of each scene.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also stars Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Vijay Raaz, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania and others in key roles. It is written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, Vipul Shah and Raaj Shaandilyaa. It is scheduled to release in theatres on October 11.

