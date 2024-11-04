 Transformers One OTT Release Date: All About Characters, Plot & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTransformers One OTT Release Date: All About Characters, Plot & Where To Watch

Transformers One OTT Release Date: All About Characters, Plot & Where To Watch

The science fiction film, which is directed by Josh Cooley, is an adaptation of Hasbro's Transformers toy line

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Transformers One OTT Release Date | Trailer

Transformers One is a science fiction film that premiered on September 11, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. It was released in theatres on September 20 and received a positive response from audiences and critics. The film features the voices of actors including Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, and more. Now, it is set to stream on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Transformers One?

The animated adventure film will premiere on November 6, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video in English and Hindi.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Honda Cars India Unveils Teaser for All-New 3rd Generation Amaze: What to Expect
Honda Cars India Unveils Teaser for All-New 3rd Generation Amaze: What to Expect
Future Of Workspaces In Mumbai: The Rise Of Co-working And Business Hubs To Address City's Space Crunch
Future Of Workspaces In Mumbai: The Rise Of Co-working And Business Hubs To Address City's Space Crunch
Maruti Suzuki Opens Pre-Bookings for All-New Dzire: Here’s What’s New
Maruti Suzuki Opens Pre-Bookings for All-New Dzire: Here’s What’s New
Video: Devotees At Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple Confuse Water Dripping Off AC Outlet With 'Charan Amrit'
Video: Devotees At Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple Confuse Water Dripping Off AC Outlet With 'Charan Amrit'

The film's plot centres on two characters, Megatron and Optimus Prime, who were once best friends before they became enemies. It explores how their friendship changes over time and impacts the future of Cybertron.

Cast

The film includes the voices of actors, including Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, Josh Cooley as Skywarp, Isaac C Singleton Jr as Darkwing, Evan Michael Lee as Jazz, Jon Bailey as Soundwave, and Vanessa Liguori as Airachnid, among others.

Read Also
Rongila Kitab OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

All about Transformers One

The science fiction film, which is directed by Josh Cooley, is an adaptation of Hasbro's Transformers toy line. It was done by Eric Pearson, Gabriel Ferrari, and Andrew Barrer. The film was produced by Don Murphy, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Aaron Dem, Mark Vahradian, and Michael Bay. Christopher Batty has done the cinematography and Lynn Hobson has edited the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Ashwin Verma? All You Need To Know About Rupali Ganguly's Husband

Who Is Ashwin Verma? All You Need To Know About Rupali Ganguly's Husband

Mithun Chakraborty's First Wife Helena Luke Dies In The USA, Mard Actress' Last FB Post About...

Mithun Chakraborty's First Wife Helena Luke Dies In The USA, Mard Actress' Last FB Post About...

Transformers One OTT Release Date: All About Characters, Plot & Where To Watch

Transformers One OTT Release Date: All About Characters, Plot & Where To Watch

'Shameful, Wannabe': Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn SLAMMED For Celebrating Diwali, Wearing Bindi

'Shameful, Wannabe': Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn SLAMMED For Celebrating Diwali, Wearing Bindi

Netizens Call Varun Dhawan's Baby John 'Cheap Version' Of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Vijay's Theri;...

Netizens Call Varun Dhawan's Baby John 'Cheap Version' Of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Vijay's Theri;...